What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Bloomington-Normal
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under Phase 4 regional COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; closed; workshops, activities available, details at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; now open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; radio production of "It Happened One Night" to be broadcast 8 p.m. April 16; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; "Around the Town: Souvenir de Florence" streamed live, 7 p.m. Feb. 13, details at ilsymphony.org.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Normal Theater, Normal; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; “Parking Lot Love Songs” light show, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through Feb. 26; “Drive-In Radio Melodrama” in parking lot, 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 13-March 28, both parking lot events free, donations accepted; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; Feb. 19-21, "Legally Blonde: The Musical," $15; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.