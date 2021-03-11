What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Bloomington-Normal
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; closed; workshops, camps, online activities available; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; now open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; radio production of "It Happened One Night" to be broadcast 8 p.m. April 16; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; online concert: Around the Town: Trout Quintet, 7 p.m. March 13, at ilsymphony.org.
Illinois Wesleyan University School of Theatre Arts; streaming spring season; March 12-14, "Stage Door"; March 26-28, "Songs for a New World"; $12-25; iwu.edu/theatre/season.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Normal Theater, Normal; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office opens April 1; shows resume in May; “Drive-In Radio Melodrama” in parking lot, 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 28, parking lot event is free, donations accepted; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; Heartland Festival Orchestra presents: Baroque at Its Best, 7:30 p.m. March 20, limited live audience or live stream available, $20-95, 309-339-3943; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; Travis Tritt, 7:30 p.m. April 10, $39-99; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.