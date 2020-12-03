What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Bloomington-Normal

Cultural institutions are closed under new statewide COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed, see website for special events and resources; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; closed; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.