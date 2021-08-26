What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 8, "Forever Young"; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 10 a.m.-12 p.m, Aug. 28, STEAM programming; 2-4 p.m., Aug. 29, MakerSpace Hours; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 2-3, Lego Animation (Ages 9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 2-3, Sun Science (Ages 5-8); childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Aug. 27, The Get Up Kids, $23-25; 7 p.m., Aug. 28, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, $34-$37; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Sept. 3-5, 10-12 "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sep. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Oct. 9-20, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Aug. 27, Kilborn Alley; Aug 28. Rob Juice & The Playboz; jazzupfront.com.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sept. 8, Active Senior Walk; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 6-10 p.m., Aug. 27, WGLT Summer Concert Series; 7-10 p.m., Aug. 28, WGLT Summer Concert Series; 8-11 p.m., Aug. 29, Miski Dee, Davey Quinn, Sad Rat, & Jake Cary; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Bongzilla; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; Aug. 26, 28-29 "The Circus"; Aug. 27-29 "The Greatest Showman"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; Aug. 30, Quarter Auction; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Sept. 17-18, ELLNORA, The Guitar Festival; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; 8 p.m., Sept. 9, Jo Koy; Tickets $43+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

