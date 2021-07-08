What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m. July 8, Family Paint Night, $36 for members, $41 for non-members, Grades K-5 and adults; 6-8 p.m. July 16, Paper Engineering Family Steam Challenge, $36 for members, $41 for non-members, Grades K-5 and adults; July 1-31, Craft Beer Bingo; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7 p.m. July 10, Distanced at the Diamond: Blues Traveler & JJ Grey & Mofro, $43-$1,200; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; July 22-25, "Miscast Cabaret"; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; 1-3 p.m. July 16-17; 25th Anniversary Glorious Garden Festival; tickets on sale now until 2 p.m. July 15; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; July 9, Alex Smith Band; July 10, Charles Tiner Bend; July 11; TBA; July 14, Open Stage with Alex Smith; https://www.facebook.com/jazzupfront.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; details at ilsymphony.org.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Normal Theater, Normal; July 9-11, "First Date"; July 16-18, "Summer of 85"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open;10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

