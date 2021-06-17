What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; open; advance registration required; Family Steam Challenges; 6-8 p.m. June 18; $36 for members; $41 for non-members; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7 p.m. June 18, Shamarr Allen, $23-25; 8 p.m. June 19, Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson, $50-140; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; July 22-25, "Miscast Cabaret"; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; 5 p.m. June 25, 26, "Out of the Box: Diverse Stories," registration required, bit.ly/outoftheboxregister, free; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; details at ilsymphony.org.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Normal Theater, Normal; June 18-20, "Undine"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.