What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9-10 a.m. June 24; Early Childhood In-Person Program-Summer Fun; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. June 24-26; Early Childhood Program Kit Pick-Up Dates; 9-10 a.m. June 26; Early Childhood In-Person Program; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Pre-School Summer Camp Junior Engineer; Ages 4-5; 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 29, Pre-School Summer Camp Junior Engineer; Ages 4-5; Pre-registration required; $12 for members; $17 for non-members; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7 p.m. June 26, Terrapin Flyer, $17-20; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; July 22-25, "Miscast Cabaret"; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; 1-3 p.m. July 16-17; 25th Anniversary Glorious Garden Festival; tickets on sale now until 2 p.m. July 15; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 5 p.m. June 25-26; "Out of the Box: Diverse Stories"; pre-registration is required; registration closes at 4 p.m. the day of the show; donations will be accepted; regular season postponed; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; details at ilsymphony.org.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Normal Theater, Normal; June 23-27, "Werewolves Within"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0