What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m. July 16, Paper Engineering Family Steam Challenge, $36 for members, $41 for non-members, Grades K-5 and adults; July 1-31, Craft Beer Bingo; $15; 21+; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7 p.m., July 23, Frankie Beverly & Maze Review; $25-$30; 7 p.m., July 24, Althea Grace, Saturdays on the Square; Free; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; July 22-25, "Miscast Cabaret"; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; 1-3 p.m. July 16-17; 25th Anniversary Glorious Garden Festival; tickets on sale now until 2 p.m. July 15; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Aug. 13; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; July 16, Razor Sharp Band; July 17, David Lumsden Blues Band; July 21, Open Stage; www.facebook.com/jazzupfront.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; details at ilsymphony.org.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; Free-$6.95; 1-3 p.m., July 17, Zookeeper Olympics, bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Normal Theater, Normal; July 16-18, "Summer of 85"; July 23-25, "Superman"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; "Is There Life after 50?", July 8-Aug. 15; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; "Omelette: Chef of Denmark", July 28-29; July 23, Five Points Friday with Neal Bowling; July 24, Classic Mystery Tour and HFO Present Music of the Beatles; July 25, Jazz Nights featuring Water Street Stompers; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Show Talk, through Aug. 15; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; July 24-28, TBT- The Basketball Tournament, $20+; 8 p.m., July 24, Chicago, $40+; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open;10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

