What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; closed; workshops, camps, online activities available; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon," virtual performances May 13-15, details at www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; April 25, "A Serenade to Spring" - An Online Gala and "Sunday at Six" recital, Amanda Pond, flute; other online concerts available on ISO YouTube channel; ilsymphony.org.
Illinois Wesleyan University School of Theatre Arts; streaming spring season; May 7-9, "Faculty Choreographed Dance Concert 2021: Simpler Times"; $12-25; iwu.edu/theatre/season.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; $4.95-6.95; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Normal Theater, Normal; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; May 6-9, "Hat's Off to Mom," $48; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; krannertcenter.com.