What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues
Wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen's "A Life in the Wild" exhibit is on display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum through Saturday. Mangelsen will appear live during a Zoom event at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday.

 PEORIA RIVERFRONT MUSEUM

Bloomington-Normal

Cultural institutions are closed under new statewide COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Holiday Spectacular Zoomtacular 2020; free virtual show; available through Jan. 22 at holidayspectacular.org

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed, see website for special events and resources; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayerswww.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; closed; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; regular season postponed; radio production of "The Gift of the Magi," broadcast at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, on WGLT, at 89.1 FM or stream at WGLT.org; or WCBU, at 89.9 FM or WCBU.org; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709; 10-Minute Plays from earlier seasons available to view on HTC's YouTube channel, search Heartland Theatre.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Sunday at Six recital series, hosted live on YouTube channel, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 20, Erin Rafferty, viola, followed by Coda Conversations with Rafferty, Music Director Ken Lam and Executive Director Trevor Orthmann; ilsymphony.org.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; $5-7 admission; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Central Illinois

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; closed; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

