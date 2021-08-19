What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 8, "Forever Young"; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9-10 a.m., Aug. 19, Caterpillars & Butterflies (Ages 2-4), kit pick- up, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 19-21; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 19-20, MakerSpace Hours; Aug. 20, Aviation Challenge, Grades K-5 and adults, $36 members, $41 non-members; 9-10 a.m., Aug. 21, Caterpillars & Butterflies (4-5); 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 21, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Aug. 22, MakerSpace Hours; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 18, Tab Benoit; $25-30; 7 p.m., Aug. 20, Soul Asylum; $30-39; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Corn Crib; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Sept. 3-5, 10-12 "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 21, Ice Breaker, Family-friendly open skate festival, free; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sep. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Oct. 9-20, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Aug. 20, Keith's Birthday with BAAAD BOYZ; Aug. 21, Front St. Music Festival, 10 acts all day; Aug. 25, VIB: Very Important Bartender, Mike Wheeler for Fighting Irish; jazzupfront.com.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sept. 8, Active Senior Walk; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Aug. 19, Electronic and EDM show featuring six DJs; Space Wizard, Bass-iLL, Chico, Fixnnz, Ekim and Soundcosm; presented by Notion and Subflexers; 21+; Please wear mask if not vaccinated; General Admission $15; 7-10 p.m., Aug. 20, V8 Vast Change, New Souls, Young Club, Jamurai; $10; 8-11:59 p.m., Aug. 22, HorseBurner, Huntsmen, Edna, Adenade/Great Value Jesus; $12; 7:30-11:59 p.m., Aug. 24, Stupid Karaoke; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; Aug. 20-22, "Demonic"; Aug. 19, 21-22, "The Adventures of Robin Hood"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; Aug. 30, Quarter Auction; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; Aug. 20, Five Points Fridays with Spoony & The Bootleggers; Aug. 21, USBF Midwest Legends Classic; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Sept. 17-18, ELLNORA, The Guitar Festival; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; 8 p.m., Sept. 9, Jo Koy; Tickets $43+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0