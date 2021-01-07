What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

Bloomington-Normal
Cultural institutions are closed under new statewide COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Holiday Spectacular Zoomtacular 2020; free virtual show; available through Jan. 22 at holidayspectacular.org.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31, virtual Noon Year's Eve celebration, activity kits available, $5; details at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; closed; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; regular season postponed; 10-Minute Plays from earlier seasons available to view on HTC's YouTube channel, search Heartland Theatre.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; season canceled; streamed events available for viewing, details at ilsymphony.org.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; $3 winter admission; Active Senior Tour, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 13; for age 55 and older, $5; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; closed; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.