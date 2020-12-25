Which Paul DeJong will be in the batter's box for the Cardinals in 2021?

Numbers, the Cardinals hope, lie.
In this case, anyway.
That’s because the statistic OPS — on-base percentage plus slugging percentage — is a reliable way to determine a player’s prowess.
An OPS of .800 is a good goal for a middle-of-the-order guy. And in the past three years, Paul DeJong’s OPS totals have been .746, .762 and .671.
Now, there is a lot to like about DeJong, the former Illinois State player. He’s become a brilliant defensive shortstop, he’s got some pop, he’s a well-respected teammate and, frankly, he’s just a nice guy.
But four years into his career, if we’re to believe he’s an .800 OPS guy then ... where’s the .800 OPS we saw during his rookie campaign, four years ago (.857)?
Because he’s a humble, diligent ballplayer, and still only 27, you want to remain optimistic about the OPS. And a fair bet is that he’ll at least do better than .671 in 2021.
But it’s also fair to wonder just who DeJong is as a major leaguer. Is he an All-Star and cleanup hitter — two things he’s been — or is he a five-through-eight guy with occasional pop but an exceptional glove?
In other words, what are the realistic expectations for DeJong in 2021?
“Realistic expectations?” responded John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, on a recent Zoom media conference. “It seems almost like a question you’d see on a scouting report, right? I can tell you what you expect him to do. And I can tell you what I hope he can do.
"And then there might even be a dreaming category, right? Look, I think if all goes well with him, he’s someone that could win a Gold Glove, and is someone that we think can be an impact, middle-of-the-order hitter. Now, lots of things have to go right on that. I think the one thing you would like to see out of Paul is consistency.
“He’s someone that when you look at 2020 — I don’t think any of us should try to read too much into performance or what you saw because everybody had a different story on the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether they had COVID, whether they were quarantined, the stop-starts were very difficult for many players.
"And Paul was someone that did have COVID, and so I’m not sure he actually had the strength or the same type of season he might have had, had he not. So when you ask me what I expect from him next year, it’s to be a really good player. We think he’s a talented guy and someone we invested in and someone we believe in.”
Clearly in baseball, you can’t put the onus on one guy. Because you could have, say, back-to-form Paul Goldschmidt and still be one of the worst offensive teams in the National League.
But for the Cardinals to improve offensively — and the Cardinals must improve offensively — it’s going to take numerous names trending upward, and that must include the name Paul DeJong.
So, how does he do that?
Chip away at some discouraging trends. His strikeout rate, already on the higher end, jumped to 28.7% in 2020. He must battle sliders better — he faced an increased number of them in 2020, and against all breaking pitches that season, he hit .224 with a .347 slugging percentage.
And of course he must make home runs part of his repertoire again, especially in this launch-angle era. He hit three in 174 plate appearances.
The good thing for DeJong is he has a lot of advocates. Mozeliak signed him to a long-term contract. And manager Mike Shildt really (really) likes him. In fact, when asked what DeJong needs to accomplish to get to the next level offensively, Shildt said: “I thought Paul did it.
“If you look at spring training, he came in and had a nice spring training. How much credit do you get for that? Well, he had a nice spring training — and had a great summer camp, and got off to a good start for us (in the 2020 season) and then got derailed with COVID.
"I really felt like he had a nice year. And then — again, no excuse — but that grind, getting right back into it, hitting the ground running and playing every day and playing both ends of doubleheaders? I felt like there was some mental and physical grind — but I already feel like he made the next step, consistently, this year.
“There were times we’d hit him down the lineup a little bit. We want his defense in there. A lot of people judge, rightfully so, ‘Hey, he’s in the lineup, but he’s not swinging the bat right now.’ But he’s such a good defender for us. And he does so many things well in other areas that we want him in there, even though we knew he was scuffling a little bit with the bat.
"So he proverbially takes one for the team, but I did think he made the next step. And I’m comfortable and confident that he’ll continue to do that because Paul is that kind of player, and I think the numbers will start to accrue and be more consistent and more of a normal setting.”
So what will be DeJong’s OPS in 2021?
Baseball-reference.com predicts .741, while fangraphs.com predicts .781.
Here’s thinking he’ll be closer to the latter, as he tries to rediscover his former self — and to establish himself as a productive offensive player.