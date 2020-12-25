Which Paul DeJong will be in the batter's box for the Cardinals in 2021?

“Realistic expectations?” responded John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, on a recent Zoom media conference. “It seems almost like a question you’d see on a scouting report, right? I can tell you what you expect him to do. And I can tell you what I hope he can do.

"And then there might even be a dreaming category, right? Look, I think if all goes well with him, he’s someone that could win a Gold Glove, and is someone that we think can be an impact, middle-of-the-order hitter. Now, lots of things have to go right on that. I think the one thing you would like to see out of Paul is consistency.

“He’s someone that when you look at 2020 — I don’t think any of us should try to read too much into performance or what you saw because everybody had a different story on the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether they had COVID, whether they were quarantined, the stop-starts were very difficult for many players.

"And Paul was someone that did have COVID, and so I’m not sure he actually had the strength or the same type of season he might have had, had he not. So when you ask me what I expect from him next year, it’s to be a really good player. We think he’s a talented guy and someone we invested in and someone we believe in.”