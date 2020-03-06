White Sox announce $70M, 5-year deal with Yoán Moncada

MESA, Ariz. — Yoán Moncada was asked by his agents what he wanted to do. He said his preference was to stay with the Chicago White Sox.

A couple weeks later, it was done.

Moncada finalized a $70 million, five-year contract with the White Sox on Friday, signing up long-term for a situation he thinks will turn into a World Series championship.

"Definitely the talent we have right now is something that makes you feel really excited," Moncada said.

The Cuban third baseman gets a $4 million signing bonus, payable in equal installments each Nov. 15 from 2020-23, and salaries of $1 million this year, $6 million in 2021, $13 million in 2022, $17 million in 2023 and $24 million in 2024.

Moncada's deal includes a $25 million team option for 2025 with a $5 million buyout. The option price can increase by a maximum of $2.5 million based on his finish in MVP voting from 2020-24: $2.5 million for winning and $1.5 million for second or third.

The contract was put together relatively quickly. Moncada switched agents about a month ago, and he said his new representation started talking to the White Sox about two weeks ago.