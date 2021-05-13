 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White Sox beat Twins 4-2, stretch winning streak to 6
0 comments

White Sox beat Twins 4-2, stretch winning streak to 6

  • 0
APTOPIX Twins White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton makes a leaping catch of Kyle Garlick's deep fly ball with the bases loaded during the fourth inning Thursday in Chicago.

 Randy Reinhardt

CHICAGO — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Thursday for their sixth straight win.

Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances.

"It feels good to be in a position to whoop on the other guys in the division and keep pushing," Anderson said after the White Sox swept a series from the Twins for the first time since 2016. "This is a great confidence builder.

"Hopefully we remember what this feels like and keep going."

Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders.

Michael Pineda (2-2) slowed down a White Sox offense that had scored at least nine runs in four straight games but lost after Minnesota failed to cash in on a pair of bases-loaded chances.

Anderson drove Pineda's first pitch of the game into the left field stands and Lamb hit the top of the right-center field wall in the third. Andrew Vaughn and Yermín Mercedes added RBI singles in the sixth and eighth.

Trevor Larnach scored on Lynn's fourth-inning throwing error and the Twins then loaded the bases but failed to take the lead after Hamilton leaped a foot from the left-center wall to grab Kyle Garlick's drive.

"It was frustrating," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the missed opportunities. "We didn't get hits with runners in scoring position."

The fleet-footed Hamilton also ranged into deep left-center field for Luis Arraez's line drive with two on and one out in the eighth.

Lynn loaded them again an inning later by walking Larnach but got himself out of the jam when Mitch Garver struck out looking at his 111th and final pitch. Lynn allowed two hits with three walks and won his third straight start.

"Any time you can get a sweep it's huge," he said. "When it's them, it's even bigger.

"We're winning games in multiple ways and that's what it's all about."

Pineda allowed four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven.

Kepler homered off José Ruiz in the eighth.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News