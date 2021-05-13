White Sox beat Twins 4-2, stretch winning streak to 6

CHICAGO — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Thursday for their sixth straight win.

Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances.

"It feels good to be in a position to whoop on the other guys in the division and keep pushing," Anderson said after the White Sox swept a series from the Twins for the first time since 2016. "This is a great confidence builder.

"Hopefully we remember what this feels like and keep going."

Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders.

Michael Pineda (2-2) slowed down a White Sox offense that had scored at least nine runs in four straight games but lost after Minnesota failed to cash in on a pair of bases-loaded chances.