White Sox bring up 2B prospect Nick Madrigal

The Chicago White Sox promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal on Friday, adding one of their top prospects to the roster.
The 23-year-old Madrigal had been training at the team's auxiliary site in Schaumburg. Veteran reliever Kelvin Herrera was designated for assignment to make room on the roster before the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.
Madrigal was selected by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Oregon State. He will wear uniform No. 1.
The 5-foot-8 Madrigal hit .311 with four homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games over three minor league stops last season, finishing the year at Triple-A Charlotte. Known for his bat-to-ball skills, he had 44 walks and 16 strikeouts in the minors in 2019.
Herrera signed an $18 million, two-year deal with the White Sox in January 2019. He had a 6.14 ERA in 57 appearances in his first year with the team. He was charged with four runs in two innings in Chicago's 14-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Trout on paternity list: Mike Trout has been placed on the paternity list.
The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which was due Monday.
Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, initially expressed reservations about playing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic when players started summer camp workouts but was pleased with how the Angels were trying to keep players healthy.
The power-hitting outfielder batted .292 with a home run and four RBIs in Los Angeles' first six games.
Cubs sign reliever Allen: The Chicago Cubs signed former Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen to a minor league deal.
Allen was assigned to the team's training site in South Bend, Indiana.
The Cubs' bullpen struggled in the first week of the season. Closer Craig Kimbrel walked four batters and allowed two runs in his season debut Monday night. Right-hander Dillon Maples was optioned Thursday after he struggled in his first two appearances.
The 31-year-old Allen agreed to a minor league deal with Texas in February, but he was released by the Rangers last week.
Allen is 24-31 with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 major league appearances over eight big league seasons. He struggled last year, going 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves with the Los Angeles Angels.
Allen had 32 saves for the 2016 Indians team that lost to the Cubs in the World Series. He struck out 12 in six scoreless innings against Chicago in the playoffs.
Chapman rejoins Yankees: All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to Yankee Stadium following a bout with the coronavirus and was expected to play catch Friday before New York hosted the Boston Red Sox.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Chapman's return and said he wasn't sure when the hard-throwing left-hander would be ready for game action.
"The good thing was he was never really sick, so he was able to maintain probably a level of physical conditioning that other people may not have been able to," Boone said.
Chapman had been isolating in his Manhattan apartment since his positive test July 11. He was waiting to register consecutive negative tests. His symptoms were mild.
The 32-year-old pitcher constructed a weight room in his living room to stay in shape. He posted videos of his workouts on social media.
Boone said Chapman also purchased a sock-shaped device into which he threw baseballs. The contraption is attached to the forearm and extends past the hand, allowing it to "catch" the ball when it's thrown.
Boone said the Yankees wanted to evaluate Chapman before deciding on a time frame for his return.
Harris to injured list: New Washington Nationals reliever Will Harris was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin.
The move is retroactive to Wednesday, the day after Harris last pitched, giving up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of Washington's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Harris is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and one blown save in his first season with the Nationals. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a $24 million, three-year contract after losing the World Series to the Nationals while with his previous team, the Houston Astros.
He missed time during this year's original spring training in Florida in February because of an abdominal muscle problem.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez first mentioned that Harris was dealing with a groin issue after five other relievers were used by Washington in a 6-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday night.
At the time, Martinez said the club was hoping that its current stretch of four days off might give Harris a chance to heal.
Because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins, Washington's series at Miami this weekend was postponed. The Nationals won't play again until hosting the New York Mets on Tuesday.
