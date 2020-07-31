White Sox bring up 2B prospect Nick Madrigal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Chicago White Sox promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal on Friday, adding one of their top prospects to the roster.

The 23-year-old Madrigal had been training at the team's auxiliary site in Schaumburg. Veteran reliever Kelvin Herrera was designated for assignment to make room on the roster before the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.

Madrigal was selected by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Oregon State. He will wear uniform No. 1.

The 5-foot-8 Madrigal hit .311 with four homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games over three minor league stops last season, finishing the year at Triple-A Charlotte. Known for his bat-to-ball skills, he had 44 walks and 16 strikeouts in the minors in 2019.

Herrera signed an $18 million, two-year deal with the White Sox in January 2019. He had a 6.14 ERA in 57 appearances in his first year with the team. He was charged with four runs in two innings in Chicago's 14-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

Trout on paternity list: Mike Trout has been placed on the paternity list.

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which was due Monday.