White Sox finalize deal with Athletics closer Hendriks

Now, they have one of the game's best closers to anchor a deep bullpen after more than a year-long pursuit. Hahn said the White Sox had tried to acquire Hendriks in a trade. Instead, they pulled out the checkbook when most teams aren't spending big.

"I've got to give Jerry Reinsdorf a lot of credit, though, in that he's given us the flexibility during these extraordinarily uncertain — and obviously difficult for a lot of people — times to have the economic wherewithal to aggressively pursue premium upgrades to a team that we feel is pretty good," Hahn said. "Not everybody gets to be in that situation."

Hendriks debuted with Minnesota in 2011 and spent the past five seasons with Oakland.

He made the All-Star team in a breakout season in 2019 and wound up with 25 saves and a 1.80 ERA. He dominated again last year, finishing second in the majors with 14 saves while posting a 1.78 ERA and averaging 96.5 mph with his fastball. He earned $1,962,963 in prorated pay from a $5.3 million salary.

Oakland won the AL West in making the playoffs for the third straight season. He was on the mound for the final out when the Athletics eliminated the White Sox in Game 3 of their wild-card series. They went on to lose to their division series against Houston, 3-1.