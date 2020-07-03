White Sox pitcher Kopech dealing with personal matter

Hahn said infielder Cheslor Cuthbert also missed the start of the camp because of travel issues coming from Nicaragua. Cuthbert is expected to join the team next week.

Kopech was acquired by Chicago in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. He made his big league debut in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts.

The conversation about Kopech's availability highlighted a much different picture when it comes to the team's pitching staff than the one in place when spring training was suspended. While pitching depth was a concern back in March, the White Sox have plenty of options they can examine before the new opening day this month — and just 60 games to cover in the regular season.

Carlos Rodón is back after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft had Tommy John in May 2019 in the latest in a series of health issues for the left-hander. Right-handers Dane Dunning, who came over in the 2016 deal that sent Adam Eaton to Washington, and Jimmy Lambert also are further along in their injury rehabs.

"Now that we're actually fast forwarding to the second half of the season, you look around and you see a lot of young guys who are potentially ready to contribute," Hahn said. "The expanded roster might give us the opportunity to allow some of these guys to get that their feet wet early."