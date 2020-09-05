Williams takes 10 of last 12 games, tops Stephens at US Open

Following mistakes, Stephens would look over at her coach, Kamau Murray, or smack her right thigh with her palm so loudly that it echoed through a nearly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"In that first set, I don't think she made any errors, honestly. She was playing so clean. I said, 'I don't want to lose in straight sets,'" said Williams, whose only career U.S. Open loss before the fourth round came in the third against Irina Spirlea in 1998 at age 16.

Williams, who turns 39 in three weeks, said she told herself Saturday: "OK, Serena, just get a game. Get a game."

There were, of course, no fans — banned because of the coronavirus pandemic — and so the whole thing was flush with the feel of a practice session, rather than a high-stakes contest on a Grand Slam stage.

There were some other players on hand to watch, including 15th-seeded Maria Sakkari, who sipped orange juice and ate lunch while on her player suite's balcony. Sakkari had a vested interest: She faces Williams for a berth in the quarterfinals.

Other women into the fourth round: No. 16 Elise Mertens, No. 20 Karolina Muchova and Tsvetana Pironkova, who defeated No. 18 Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1.