Winds of change blow on day of upsets at French Open

Korda lapped it up. His long-term sights are set on winning at least two Grand Slam titles, one more than his dad, 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda. In the meantime, the spanking from Nadal was "definitely the best moment of my life."

"Super awesome," he said. "I asked him for a signed shirt when we were tapping rackets and he said, 'Yeah, no problem.' So I have one in my bag right now. So I'm super stoked."

Nadal has yet to drop a set in his pursuit of a 13th French Open crown that would be his 20th major title overall, tying Roger Federer's record.

Although Nadal and Sinner have practiced together, their match will be the first between the 34-year-old and the youngest man in a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

"A big challenge," Nadal said. "Amazing potential. He move the hand very quick and he's able to produce amazing shots."

That's also true of the new generation making a mark in the women's draw of this French Open where most everything feels unusual because of its coronavirus-enforced shift from May-June.

The golden leaves and cold of autumn have added to a sense of cyclical change.