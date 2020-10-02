Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

"She continues to get stronger, and it's amazing," McPeek said. "I've been doing this for 35 years and you're around horses and sometimes you run them and they come back tired. She never gets tired. If anything, she makes me tried dragging me around the barn every day."

Swiss Skydiver paid $25.40 to win, $8.40 to place and $5.80 to show.

The Preakness was run with only owners, trainers and essential personnel in attendance, a far cry from the usual mid-May party with patrons in fancy hats and suits in some areas of the track and revelers in shorts and T-shirts in the infield.

Even after canceling the annual infield concert and festivities, the Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group that owns Pimlico hoped back in the spring that moving the race to the fall would allow for the possibility of having fans. Instead, all three Triple Crown races went on without them.

Swiss Skydiver made it so each Triple Crown race in 2020 had a different winner. McPeek said he likely wouldn't have entered her in the Preakness had Belmont winner Tiz the Law run, but trainer Barclay Tagg gave him a rest to point him to the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 7.