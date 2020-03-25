Wirecheck for B2

CORONAVIRUS
Ex-Texas A&M player dies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards, whose single-season school record for assists has stood for more than 25 years, has died of coronavirus complications in his home state of New York. He was 48.
The school said in a news release that Edwards died Monday. A New York City native, he played three seasons for the Aggies from 1991-94 after transferring from Georgetown. He is second to Alex Caruso on Texas A&M's career list in assists (602) and steals (228). Edwards averaged 13.5 points per game.
Texas A&M reached the NIT when Edwards was a senior, losing in the first round to New Orleans. Edwards finished third nationally in assists in 1993-94 with a school-record 265.
Edwards played 31 games at Georgetown in 1989-90, averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 assists before transferring and sitting out a year.
Senior track athlete dies
NORWALK, Conn. — Mary Roman, a world-class senior athlete who held numerous national age records in track and field, has died of complications from COVID-19, the mayor of Norwalk said. She was 83.
Roman, who also served for 20 years as Norwalk's city clerk, died Monday night at Norwalk Hospital, Mayor Harry Rilling said.
A childhood polio survivor, Roman began competing in senior track events in 1989 and won hundreds of medals, mostly in the throwing disciplines.
At various times, she held the American record in the shot put in the 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 age groups.
Towns' mother hospitalized
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the coronavirus.
Towns talked about the condition of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, Wednesday on his Instagram page. He urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing.
Towns said both his parents went to the hospital recently and were tested for the disease. While his father was released and told to quarantine at home, his mother's condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a ventilator and placed in a coma.
"She just wasn't getting better," Towns said. "Her fever wasn't cutting from 103. It'd maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds then immediately spike back up during the night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating in front of our eyes."
Towns said he's trying to remain positive attitude as his family deals with the situation.
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT
Trans athletes face hurdle
HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Justice Department is getting involved in a federal civil rights lawsuit that seeks to block transgender athletes in Connecticut from competing as girls in interscholastic sports.
Attorney General William Barr signed what is known as a statement of interest Tuesday, arguing against the policy of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the board that oversees the state's high school athletic competitions.
The conference allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify, arguing it is following a state law that requires high school students be treated according to their gender identity. It also argues the policy is in accordance with Title IX, the federal law that allows girls equal educational opportunities, including in athletics.
The Justice Department, in its filing, disagrees.
