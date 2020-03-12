Wirecheck for B2

FOOTBALL
Packers release Graham
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end Jimmy Graham after the 33-year-old veteran spent two seasons with the franchise.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Thursday. Graham had tweeted out a reference to his “next opportunity’” on Wednesday after ESPN reported his release was imminent.
The move creates about $8 million in cap space for the Packers.
Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018.
BASEBALL
Mancini has cancer surgery
SARASOTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini underwent surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.
The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy, team officials said. Lab results and the timetable for Mancini's recovery will not be known until next week.
Mancini left the team on Saturday. The Orioles provided few details at the time, except to say he was slated to undergo “a non-baseball medical procedure."
In a statement released by the team Thursday, Mancini said, “The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. ... I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”
Mancini, who turns 28 next Wednesday, batted .291 with 35 home runs last season while playing the outfield, at first base and as a designated hitter.
MISCELLANEOUS
Sass leads Iditarod
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A musher coming off back-to-back wins in another long-distance sled dog race was the first to reach the halfway point of this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Brent Sass, a native of Minnesota living near the Alaska community of Eureka, arrived late Wednesday with 13 dogs in harness at the checkpoint in Cripple, where Sass said he planned to take his mandatory 24-hour rest period.
Sass is the two-time defending champion of the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, run between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada.
Other mushers who have arrived in Cripple include Michelle Phillips of Tagish, Yukon; four-time champion Lance Mackey of Fairbanks; Paige Drobny of Cantwell; three-time champ Mitch Seavey of Seward; Kelly Maixner of Big Lake, and Aliy Zirkle of Two Rivers.