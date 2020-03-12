Wirecheck for B2

FOOTBALL

Packers release Graham

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end Jimmy Graham after the 33-year-old veteran spent two seasons with the franchise.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Thursday. Graham had tweeted out a reference to his “next opportunity’” on Wednesday after ESPN reported his release was imminent.

The move creates about $8 million in cap space for the Packers.

Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018.

BASEBALL

Mancini has cancer surgery

SARASOTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini underwent surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.

The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy, team officials said. Lab results and the timetable for Mancini's recovery will not be known until next week.

Mancini left the team on Saturday. The Orioles provided few details at the time, except to say he was slated to undergo “a non-baseball medical procedure."