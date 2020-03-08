Wirecheck for B2

BASKETBALL
South Carolina wins SEC
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 15 points while Rock Island's Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its fifth SEC tournament title in six years, blowing out defending champion and ninth-ranked Mississippi State 76-62 on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (32-1) won their 26th straight and should be the No. 1 overall seed — along with the favorite — in the NCAA Tournament.
They proved their superiority once more by running away — the Gamecocks led by 27 in the second half — from the usually powerful Bulldogs (27-6), who suffered their biggest defeat since falling to Tennessee 82-64 in February 2017.
Herbert Harrigan, a senior who considered transferring last spring, was named tournament MVP. She had 44 points in the three games.
No. 2 Baylor knocked off
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 seconds left, to help Iowa State stun No. 2 Baylor, 57-56, to end the Lady Bears' 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak.
Baylor (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) last lost a conference regular-season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. The streak was the sixth longest in NCAA history. Their only other loss this season came to South Carolina in November.
Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens' layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.
After timeouts by both teams, Joens was fouled with less than a second left by Didi Richards. After the officials reviewed that there was still time on the clock, Joens hit the first of the two free throws.
Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson each had 11 points for the Cyclones, who had lost 11 straight games to Baylor.
Richards scored 15 points and Lauren Cox added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears.
CORONAVIRUS
Sumo grapples without fans
TOKYO — Japan's ancient sport of sumo is grappling with the harsh reality of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off on Sunday in Osaka at Edion Arena with no spectators as part of Japan's extraordinary efforts to halt the spread of the virus.
Wrestlers arrived wearing face masks and were required to use hand-sanitizing spray before entering the arena. They were also required to take their temperatures. If a wrestler has a high temperature for two or more days, he will be forced to sit out the tournament.
Sumo officials have said if a wrestler is diagnosed with the coronavirus, the 15-day tournament will be halted.
MARATHON
Teshager, Muriuki triumph
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut on Sunday, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 25 seconds.
Margaret Muriuki of Kenya led from start to finish to take the women's race in 2:29:57. The top American was Emily Gallin in fourth (2:40:15).
Teshager, who turns 20 on Monday, pulled away from John Langat of Kenya as they got to Ocean Avenue. Brendan Gee was the top American in 11th (2:21:47).
Lani Rutto of Kenya set the pace for the first 20 miles before falling back and placing fifth. Langat had the lead until Teshager made his move down the stretch to win by 40 seconds.
Muriuki, 33, clocked a personal best time. It is her second marathon victory in three months after she won at Honolulu in December.
Muriuki pulled away from Almaz Negede of Ethiopia with seven miles remaining to win by 3:01.