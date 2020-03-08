Wirecheck for B2

Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens' layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.

After timeouts by both teams, Joens was fouled with less than a second left by Didi Richards. After the officials reviewed that there was still time on the clock, Joens hit the first of the two free throws.

Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson each had 11 points for the Cyclones, who had lost 11 straight games to Baylor.

Richards scored 15 points and Lauren Cox added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears.

CORONAVIRUS

Sumo grapples without fans

TOKYO — Japan's ancient sport of sumo is grappling with the harsh reality of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off on Sunday in Osaka at Edion Arena with no spectators as part of Japan's extraordinary efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

Wrestlers arrived wearing face masks and were required to use hand-sanitizing spray before entering the arena. They were also required to take their temperatures. If a wrestler has a high temperature for two or more days, he will be forced to sit out the tournament.