Wirecheck for B2

TRACK AND FIELD

2021 world track meet in limbo

LONDON — The date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the International Olympic Committee decides on a new schedule for the postponed Tokyo Games.

Sebastian Coe, the Olympic great who is now president of World Athletics, said Friday there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year's world championships in Eugene, Oregon, but at the moment they all depend on the IOC.

"The International Olympic Committee, from our discussions yesterday, and the one-on-one discussions that will have already started this morning, are conscious that they need to make that decision quickly. We need athletes with some certainty," Coe said in an online video conference call.

"And of course, the rest of the jigsaw doesn't make a great deal of sense until you've got the one big centerpiece in there, and then we can start building constructively around the edges of it."

OLYMPICS

2020 Olympians in for 2021

TOKYO — Good news for all those who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics: You're in for 2021.