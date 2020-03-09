Wirecheck for B2

BASKETBALL
Clippers sign Noah
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience.
The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Noah attended the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center, where he was warmly received as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands.
Noah has been limited to 124 games since the end of the 2014-15 season in Chicago, which selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He was the NBA defensive player of the year in 2014.
ACC tabs Jones, Hamilton
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday named Duke guard Tre Jones as the league's player of the year and its defensive player of the year and Leonard Hamilton of regular season champion Florida State as coach of the year.
Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the No. 10 Blue Devils, seeded fourth in the conference tournament that begins on Tuesday.
Jones is joined on the All-ACC first team by teammate Vernon Carey Jr., who also was named the top rookie, Jordan Nwora of No. 15 Louisville, John Mooney of Notre Dame and Elijah Hughes of Syracuse.
Hamilton guided the fourth-ranked Seminoles (26-5) to their first ACC regular-season title in men's basketball.
FOOTBALL
N'western gets Indiana QB
EVANSTON — Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern.
Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can't wait to get started.”
Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana.
He lost the starting job in August to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. But as Penix dealt with injuries throughout last season, Ramsey remained focused and helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993.
Bills to sign CB Norman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. NFL Network first reported the deal.
Norman is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month. He struggled to play to high expectations and was cut with one season left on a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in free agency in 2016.
OLYMPICS
Virus limits flame lighting
ATHENS, Greece — Spectators will be kept away from the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday because of the coronavirus.
Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend the traditional event, Greece’s Olympic committee said Monday.
A dress rehearsal on Wednesday for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic flame also will be closed to the public to comply with Greek government restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Tokyo organizing committee said it will “reduce the size of its traveling delegation as much as possible.”