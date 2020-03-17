Wirecheck for B2

CORONAVIRUS
Durant, 3 others test positive
NEW YORK — Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them to The Athletic, saying: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."
The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.
"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the Nets said in a statement.
The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.
PGA Championship postponed
First the Masters, now the PGA Championship.
Two days after a federal recommendation to not hold events of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, the PGA of America decided to postpone the second major of the year, which was set for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco.
The PGA Championship will be rescheduled. Augusta National announced Friday that the Masters, scheduled for April 9-12, also would be played at a later day.
"We're all working hard to get a date that makes sense for the championship and hopefully for Harding Park," Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, said in a telephone interview. "Our intent is to hold the championship as close to normal, whatever that is anymore."
Minor leaguer tests positive
TAMPA, Fla. — A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not yet made the announcement.
New York had announced a first positive test on Sunday, and general manager Brian Cashman said the player had been isolated and the Florida Department of Health notified.
The two Yankees minor leaguers are the only baseball players known to have tested positive.
SOCCER
St. Louis team gets tax break
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — St. Louis' Major League Soccer franchise on Tuesday received $5.7 million in state tax credits to help pay for the construction of a soccer complex on the western edge of downtown.
The Missouri Development Finance Board voted unanimously to give the team's ownership group the tax break, three months after Gov. Mike Parson's administration blocked the project from receiving $30 million in tax credits, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
"I feel a lot better about this project," said board chairwoman Marie Carmichael. "It is certainly more doable."
The agreement will help the team's owners pay for the rerouting and installation of utilities.
Although board treasurer John Mehner voted in favor of the project, he raised concerns about beginning it at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus. He suggested waiting at least two months before taking actions on the tax credits.
"I'm worried about the optics, and whether this is the exact right time to take action," he said.
TRACK AND FIELD
Former NCAA champ banned
MONACO — A former NCAA champion in javelin was given a four-year doping ban in a ruling published Tuesday.
Ioannis Kyriazis of Greece, who also placed sixth at the 2017 world championships, tested positive for the steroid-like muscle builder Ligandrol, track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said.
Kyriazis is banned until May 2023. He failed a doping test in an out-of-competition sample taken in April last year at College Station, Texas.
The 24-year-old won the 2017 NCAA title representing Texas A&M University, two months before competing at the worlds in London.
At his disciplinary hearing in London, the panel dismissed a claim that Kyriazis was accidentally contaminated by a prohibited substance used by a housemate for bodybuilding.