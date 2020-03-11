Wirecheck for B2

BASEBALL
Goldschmidt to remain out
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.
Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday he expected the 32-year-old Goldschmidt to miss a couple more games.
“He's had off and on discomfort,” Shildt said.
The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats.
Goldschmidt hit .260 with 34 homers and 97 RBIs last year for the NL Central champions after the Cardinals acquired him in an offseason trade with Arizona.
BASKETBALL
Hutchison to have surgery
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison will have surgery on his right shoulder that will likely end his season, the team announced Wednesday.
Hutchison is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery on the AC joint on Tuesday, with the recovery expected to take three to four months. He was initially hurt Nov. 27 against Golden State, missed 17 games before returning in January and re-injured the shoulder at Washington on Feb. 11.
Hutchison has played in just 72 games, averaging 6.2 points, since the Bulls drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in 2018. He made 28 appearances this season after being limited to 44 as a rookie because of a foot injury.
HORSE RACING
War Emblem dies at 21
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — War Emblem, the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, died Wednesday at age 21.
He had been at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center since 2015 after returning from Japan. Officials said the cause of death was believed to be a paddock accident, but exact details weren't known. A necropsy was pending.
War Emblem was sold to Prince Ahmed bin Salman's Thoroughbred Corp. and transferred to trainer Bob Baffert after the colt won the Illinois Derby. Three weeks later, he won the Kentucky Derby and then the Preakness to set up a Triple Crown bid.
However, he stumbled badly at the start of the Belmont and ended up losing to 70-1 shot Sarava, who also lives at Old Friends.
War Emblem won the Haskell Invitational later that year. He retired with seven wins in 13 career starts and earnings of $3,491,000.
TRACK
Ex-athletes allege abuse
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach on Wednesday sued the NCAA, its board of governors and the coach, alleging the governing body doesn't do enough to protect NCAA athletes.
Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in San Jose, California. The women say they were molested by John Rembao while he worked at the University of Texas and the University of Arizona.
They aim to include in the suit any NCAA student-athlete at any school since 1992 who they say were also put at risk by the inaction of the governing body.
Rembao led the Longhorns' cross country program and was an assistant for their track team from 1997 to 2001. He was an assistant coach for the Wildcats' track program from 1993 to 1997.