Wirecheck for B2

BASEBALL

Goldschmidt to remain out

JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.

Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday he expected the 32-year-old Goldschmidt to miss a couple more games.

“He's had off and on discomfort,” Shildt said.

The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats.

Goldschmidt hit .260 with 34 homers and 97 RBIs last year for the NL Central champions after the Cardinals acquired him in an offseason trade with Arizona.

BASKETBALL

Hutchison to have surgery

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison will have surgery on his right shoulder that will likely end his season, the team announced Wednesday.