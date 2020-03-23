Wirecheck for B2

CORONAVIRUS

Sao Paulo stadium a hospital

SAO PAULO — Pacaembu Stadium in downtown São Paulo is being turned into an open-air hospital to handle cases from the coronavirus outbreak.

The 45,000-seat stadium is expected to house more than 200 beds for minor cases of COVID-19. It should be ready in 10 days.

The stadium is near several key hospitals in Brazil's biggest metropolis, which is the local epicenter of the disease.

As of Monday afternoon, Brazil had more than 1,600 confirmed cases, and 25 deaths.

Almost all arenas used in the 2014 World Cup were also offered by clubs as open-air hospitals and health care units. Brazil has a public health care system, but federal and state officials believe it will be overwhelmed by the end of April.

Olympic champion has virus

Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa, who now lives in London, said he has contracted the coronavirus and added his voice to concerns for athletes' well-being if the Tokyo Games go ahead as scheduled.