Wirecheck for B2

CORONAVIRUS
Sao Paulo stadium a hospital
SAO PAULO — Pacaembu Stadium in downtown São Paulo is being turned into an open-air hospital to handle cases from the coronavirus outbreak.
The 45,000-seat stadium is expected to house more than 200 beds for minor cases of COVID-19. It should be ready in 10 days.
The stadium is near several key hospitals in Brazil's biggest metropolis, which is the local epicenter of the disease.
As of Monday afternoon, Brazil had more than 1,600 confirmed cases, and 25 deaths.
Almost all arenas used in the 2014 World Cup were also offered by clubs as open-air hospitals and health care units. Brazil has a public health care system, but federal and state officials believe it will be overwhelmed by the end of April.
Olympic champion has virus
Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa, who now lives in London, said he has contracted the coronavirus and added his voice to concerns for athletes' well-being if the Tokyo Games go ahead as scheduled.
Van der Burgh, who retired from competitive swimming in 2018, posted a series of messages on social media on Sunday describing how he had been ill with the virus for two weeks.
"Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can't shake," van der Burgh wrote on his official Twitter account. "Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours."
Van der Burgh wrote that athletes are "exposing themselves to unnecessary risk" by continuing to train in preparation for the Olympics because there is "no clarification" on whether the games will go ahead as planned.
The 31-year-old van der Burgh won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Japanese aiming for April
TOKYO — On a day when Japan's prime minister admitted postponing the Tokyo Olympics may be unavoidable, medical experts suggested it could be possible for the top-flight Japanese baseball and soccer seasons to resume by the end of next month.
Nippon Professional Baseball Organisation and the J.League received advice Monday from medical experts during the fourth meeting of the joint panel that was formed to assess impacts of the coranavirus pandemic.
Mitsuo Kaku, a professor in infection control and prevention at Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University, said the sports officials should be targeting a start date at the end of April.
"There's one month until then, so I would like them to prepare as much as possible while looking at the situation," Kaku said.
Both leagues have been targeting a return at the beginning of April, but now it seems like they need to push it back further.
BASKETBALL
SEMO hires K-State's Korn
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Southeast Missouri hired Kansas State assistant Brad Korn as its new basketball coach Monday.
Korn had spent the past five seasons with the Wildcats, the past four as an assistant coach, helping the school to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a share of the Big 12 regular-season two years ago. Most of his work has been with post players, including Dean Wade, who was a back-to-back first-team all-conference selection.
Redhawks athletic director Brady Barke said Korn signed a five-year contract through the 2025 season.
Korn, who also has worked at Southern Illinois and Missouri State, takes over for Rick Ray. He was fired after going 51-104 over five seasons, including a 7-24 mark this past season.
