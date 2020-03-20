Wirecheck for B2

"While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season," Luck added, "our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support."

Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.

Skateboarding postponed

The Dew Tour skateboarding competition May 7-10 in Long Beach, California, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was to have been the last Olympic qualifying event in the United States before the Tokyo Olympics.

Organizers hope to set a new date soon. Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut this year.

Soccer league delays return

Major League Soccer is extending the moratorium on team training activities through March 27 and is asking players to stay in their club's local market during this time.

MLS says team training facilities may be accessed only for physical therapy purposes at the direction of the team's medical staff and must adhere to safety protocols.

For now, the league is asking players to stay near their clubs and for international players to not leave the country and return home.