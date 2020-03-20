Wirecheck for B2

CORONAVIRUS
Giants to provide childcare
The New York Giants are funding a new program at the Meadowlands YMCA to provide childcare at no cost to emergency response personnel for the next 10 weeks.
The Meadowlands YMCA has continued to operate its daycare program in consultation with the Bergen County Department of Health, Hudson Regional Hospital and Hackensack University Medical Center for the children of essential personnel during the COVID-19 crisis. The new funding allows the YMCA to expand the program to up to 42 children.
“Our staff is well-organized and well-trained to manage in this situation,” said David Kisselback, president and CEO of the Meadowlands YMCA, adding that all of its efforts "are being administered with the greatest of care.”
XFL cancels season
NEW YORK — The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.
Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had "no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority."
"While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season," Luck added, "our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support."
Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.
Skateboarding postponed
The Dew Tour skateboarding competition May 7-10 in Long Beach, California, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was to have been the last Olympic qualifying event in the United States before the Tokyo Olympics.
Organizers hope to set a new date soon. Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut this year.
Soccer league delays return
Major League Soccer is extending the moratorium on team training activities through March 27 and is asking players to stay in their club's local market during this time.
MLS says team training facilities may be accessed only for physical therapy purposes at the direction of the team's medical staff and must adhere to safety protocols.
For now, the league is asking players to stay near their clubs and for international players to not leave the country and return home.
MLS announced this week it was following CDC guidelines and postponing all events involving 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. MLS has said it is targeting May 10 as a potential return date.
BASEBALL
Judge had collapsed lung
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge revealed he had a collapsed lung that has healed and said his broken rib is improving.
Judge had a CT scan on Friday. The Yankees announced two weeks ago that Judge had a stress fracture to his first right rib.
"The bone is still about the same, slight improvement," Judge said as he left Steinbrenner Field. "The bone is healing the way it should be, so probably another test here in a couple more weeks and go from there."
The 27-year-old didn't play in any spring training games because of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder. Judge and the Yankees believe the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season.
Since winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year award, Judge has been limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and to 102 games last year due to a strained left oblique.
BASKETBALL
UAB hires alum Kennedy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program.
The Blazers announced Kennedy's return to his alma mater on Friday. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels' winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB history.
He spent the past two years as a commentator for ESPN and the SEC Network. Kennedy received a six-year contract through the 2025-26 season. The school didn't disclose contract details, and the hiring pends official approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.
Kennedy replaces Robert Ehsan, who lasted four seasons as the Blazers head coach.
UAB athletic director Mark Ingram calls Kennedy "a proven winner both as a player and a coach" and says he's one of the best to play for the Blazers.
Kennedy led Ole Miss to the SEC Tournament title in 2013 with a 27-9 record and took the Rebels to two NCAA Tournament appearances.