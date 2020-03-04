Wirecheck for B2

BASKETBALL
Illini women suffer loss
INDIANAPOLIS — Abby Laszewski had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Imani Lewis added 14 points and nine boards, and Wisconsin beat Illinois 71-55 in the Big Ten Conference tournament Wednesday.
No. 12 seed Wisconsin (12-18), which snapped a seven-game skid, plays fifth-seeded Rutgers in the second round Thursday.
Sydney Hilliard scored 11 points and Niya Beverly added 10 and six assists for the Badgers. Ali Andrews had 15 points and freshman Kennedi Myles had her eighth double-double of the season for the No. 13 seed Illini (11-19) with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
FOOTBALL
Casey Urlacher enters plea
CHICAGO — Casey Urlacher, the brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges alleging he was part of an offshore sports gambling business.
Urlacher, the mayor of the suburban Chicago village of Mettawa, entered his plea with nine others in U.S. District Court. He is charged with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Prosecutors allege Urlacher and the others were part of a ring that raked in millions of dollars.
Urlacher, 40, acted as an agent for the gambling ring. He is accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses. Acting with Urlacher as an agent was Nicholas Stella, 42, a Chicago police officer, prosecutors said. Stella has been stripped of his police powers.
Bills promote Frazier
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is adding assistant head coach to his job title.
The promotion announced Wednesday underscores Frazier's role of serving as one of head coach Sean McDermott's most trusted advisers, while also overseeing one of the NFL's stingiest defenses over the past two seasons.
The 60-year-old Frazier is noted for having a commanding, even-keeled approach. Frazier was among the first coaches McDermott hired upon taking over the Bills job in 2017. Frazier has 22 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including a three-plus-year stint as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
In Buffalo, Frazier has overseen a defense that went from being ranked 26th in yards allowed in 2017 to second the following year and third last season.
BASEBALL
Pirates sanitize ballpark
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pittsburgh Pirates have given their spring training home a deep clean as a proactive measure after a man in Manatee County tested positive for coronavirus.
Pirates spokesman Brian Warecki said workers sanitized the clubhouse, press box, concession stands and other areas of LECOM Park in an "overabundance of caution." LECOM Park is located in downtown Bradenton, which is in the middle of Manatee County.
The cleaning was done on Tuesday, a scheduled day off for the Pirates.
"We will continue to actively consider other efforts that we can implement to help maintain a healthy environment for our fans, players and staff," Warecki said.