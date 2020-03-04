Wirecheck for B2

BASKETBALL

Illini women suffer loss

INDIANAPOLIS — Abby Laszewski had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Imani Lewis added 14 points and nine boards, and Wisconsin beat Illinois 71-55 in the Big Ten Conference tournament Wednesday.

No. 12 seed Wisconsin (12-18), which snapped a seven-game skid, plays fifth-seeded Rutgers in the second round Thursday.

Sydney Hilliard scored 11 points and Niya Beverly added 10 and six assists for the Badgers. Ali Andrews had 15 points and freshman Kennedi Myles had her eighth double-double of the season for the No. 13 seed Illini (11-19) with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

FOOTBALL

Casey Urlacher enters plea

CHICAGO — Casey Urlacher, the brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges alleging he was part of an offshore sports gambling business.

Urlacher, the mayor of the suburban Chicago village of Mettawa, entered his plea with nine others in U.S. District Court. He is charged with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Prosecutors allege Urlacher and the others were part of a ring that raked in millions of dollars.