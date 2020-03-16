Wirecheck for B2

FOOTBALL
NFL bars interviews, travel
The NFL has barred in-person interviews with free agents and is requiring local physical examinations for them rather than team-conducted exams.
In a memo sent to the 32 franchises on Monday, the league also banned travel by team personnel to meet with free agents as well as those players traveling to team facilities. The league's business year begins Wednesday, and the period in which players' representatives could negotiate with clubs began Monday — though no deals could be finalized.
All offseason activities such as meetings, practices and minicamps, have been delayed indefinitely as a safeguard against the new coronavirus. No players can enter a club facility through March 31, with the exception of those receiving medical treatment.
The restrictions were first reported by ESPN.
Draft set; No public events
NEW YORK — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It's not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.
“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league said in a statement.
The NFL says it is exploring “innovative options" for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.
"This decision reflects our foremost priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Goodell said.
Packers add Kirksey
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a deal with the Green Bay Packers less than a week after the Cleveland Browns released him.
Kirksey’s agent, Brian Mackler, confirmed that Kirksey would be signing with the Packers but didn’t disclose terms. NFL Network first reported the deal and said Kirksey would be getting a two-year, $16 million contract. Free agency opens Wednesday.
Kirksey, 27, played six seasons with Cleveland, where he collected 148 tackles in 2016 and 138 more in 2017 before struggling with injuries the last two years.
He collected 484 tackles, 11½ sacks, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries in six seasons with Cleveland. The Browns released him on Tuesday.
GOLF
Augusta National to close
Augusta National first postponed the Masters. Now the home of the Masters is closing its club.
Golf Digest obtained a letter from Chairman Fred Ridley to Augusta National members that says the club will close by the end of the week because of increasing concerns over the new coronavirus and how it might affect the staff.
The club would confirm only that a memo had been sent.
“Beginning today, we are taking the necessary steps to curtail our operations so, by the end of this week, the Club will be closed until further notice,” Ridley said in the memo obtained by Golf Digest.
Ridley said the grounds would be maintained with limited personnel and said other duties would be handled remotely. He said he would review the situation and send timely updates, and he thanked the members for “patience and trust as we plan for the realities of this pandemic.”