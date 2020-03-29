Wirecheck for B2

BASKETBALL
Georgetown star eyes NBA
WASHINGTON — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.
The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.
He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown's 32 games.
McClung's last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.
As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists.
The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under coach Patrick Ewing.
Figueroa to test NBA waters
NEW YORK — St. John's wing LJ Figueroa has declared for the NBA draft.
School said he hasn't hired an agent and still has the option to return to school if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3.
"These past two years at St. John's have presented me with tremendous opportunities for growth both on and off the court," said Figueroa. "My family, coaches, teammates and my hometown Lawrence, Massachusetts, have helped me develop into the man I am today, and I cannot begin to thank everyone enough. After speaking with my family and coaching staff, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.
"I intend to keep all of my options open and look forward to the learning experience this process will offer."
He started 64 of his 66 games for the Red Storm over the past two years and scored 956 points.
Rutgers lands 6-10 center
Steve Pikiell and Rutgers took other step toward becoming a major basketball threat in the Big Ten Conference, getting a commitment from highly regarded 6-foot-10 center Cliff Omoruyi.
Omoruyi confirmed his choice Sunday in a telephone call with The Associated Press, adding Auburn and Arizona State also were under consideration.
The athletic Omoruyi is considered a top-50 high school prospect. He is a dynamic rebounder and shot blocker who has work to do on the offensive end.
Omoruyi is the first New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year to commit to Rutgers. He is probably the Scarlet Knights' biggest in-state recruit since Mike Rosario of St. Anthony's in 2007.
Rutgers (20-11) was on the verge of its first NCAA Tournament berth in 29 years when the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.
Rutgers' 20-win regular season was its first in 37 years, and the first 20-win season overall since 2003-04.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs bring back Robinson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that helps the reigning Super Bowl champions keep their top four receivers under contract heading into next season.
Tyreek Hill has signed a long-term deal and Mecole Hardman is coming off a strong rookie season, while Sammy Watkins is in the fold for next season but may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days.
The NFL Network was first to report Sunday that Robinson was returning to the Chiefs.
The 2016 fourth-round pick played mostly on special teams as a rookie but has seen his role steadily expand. He was the No. 2 option when Hill was hurt this past season, catching six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders, and finished the year with 32 catches for 449 yards and four scores.
