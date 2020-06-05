With governor's approval, Memorial Tournament to have fans

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a plan for Muirfield Village Golf Club to have at least some fans for the Memorial in July, which would make it the first PGA Tour event with a crowd since the tour was shut down March 13 by the coronavirus.

DeWine said on Twitter that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open on June 19.

"In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19," he wrote. "We are approving that plan."

The PGA Tour resumes its schedule next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

That is to be followed by the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the Rocket Mortage Classic in Detroit. The tour said the opening four events would not have spectators.

The John Deere Classic was the first possibility for fans until it decided last week to cancel this year's event. It was replaced by another tournament, also to be held at Muirfield Village, only without spectators.

The Memorial said it would have more details later.