With pros in the stands, Murray saves match point at US Open

Murray eventually returned to the tour last season. A pelvic problem — combined with the sport's coronavirus-caused hiatus — kept him off the tour from last November until this August, when he won twice and lost once at the Western & Southern Open, a tournament played at the U.S. Open site.

But those matches were all best-of-three sets, not best-of-five, so the demands were much greater against the 49th-ranked Nishioka, a lefty who can retrieve opponents' shots with the best of them but is just 2-6 for his career at Flushing Meadows.

Murray did himself no favors with 13 double-faults, and he trailed by two sets and a break.

"The big toes on both sides are pretty beat up, but I did all right physically. I think at the beginning of the match, I was apprehensive about playing a long match because I haven't done one for a while," Murray said. "Once I got two sets down, I had to start turning the afterburners on and managed to get through it."

Still, after getting more aggressive with his forehand to dictate points more and making other changes just to extend things to a fourth set, Murray was a point from losing while serving at 30-40 and trailing 6-5.

He saved that with a 127 mph service winner and soon was into a fifth set.

Even then, Murray wasn't in the clear. He double-faulted to get broken and trail 3-2, but managed to do what he has done so many times over the years — break right back and then make a charge to the finish line.

