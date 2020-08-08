Woods faces another Sunday at a major with little hope

Woods said it wouldn't be difficult for him to get up for the final day at Harding Park, which until this week has brought only happy memories in his previous two experiences as a pro.

"Get ready for the (FedEx Cup) playoffs, and we have the U.S. Open after that. We have some big events to be played," he said. "And hopefully, tomorrow I can shoot something in the red and get it to under par for the tournament."

The PGA Championship is only his fourth tournament of the year, and his second in the last six months because of the pandemic that shut down golf from March to June.

Woods used a new putter this week — adjustable weights in the sole and a little longer to allow him to practice longer without strain on his back — but he blamed the last two days on the guy using it.

"I was frustrated that I didn't get anything going early," Woods said. "Wish I would have made the putts I did at the end. I was putting for pars, it seemed like, on a lot of the holes."

It wasn't entirely a repeat of Friday, when Woods had three birdie chances of 10 feet or closer on the opening five holes and didn't make any of them. On Saturday, he didn't have many reasonable chances.