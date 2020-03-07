Working vacations helped elevate game for Iowa's Luka Garza

More impressive is his current streak of 15 consecutive games of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, a school record and the longest streak in the league since Purdue's Glenn Robinson had 15 in 1994. Garza faces constant double teams for the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes.

"It's really hard to do in this league, knowing the quality of coach that we're going up against and the things that they're doing to stop him, and it just doesn't seem to affect him in any way," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He continues to get better with his ability to play out of a double team in terms of making plays for other people, and if he's having an off day shooting, he's going to be all over the glass."

Garza's lowest scoring output of the season was nine points in a Nov. 29 loss to San Diego State. That was a night after he needed four stitches for a cut lip but still scored 17 in a win over Texas Tech.

Two weeks later, he had a front tooth knocked loose in a win at Iowa State. He had 21 points and 11 rebounds in that game.

"I attack every game the same way," Garza said. "I've always been a guy that, when I'm out there, I'm trying to score. But I'm not going to go for any record if it comes at our expense. I've seen every kind of defense they can throw at me. So I'm ready for anything."