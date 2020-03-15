Yankees minor leaguer has virus, Marlins close spring camp

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that a "younger player" was affected, without identifying him. Cashman said the player "feels much better" and his symptoms had subsided, but he was still isolated.

"He did not have any interactions with our major league players," Cashman said on a conference call.

The Miami Marlins, meanwhile, became the first organization to completely close their complex. Big leaguers were told to take a break and avoid group activities.

The Marlins' move was a team decision, rather than something mandated by Major League Baseball. MLB was expected to update clubs on its health policy Monday.

Cashman said he met with the major leaguers Sunday in light of the positive virus case at the minor league complex across the street from George M. Steinbrenner Field and the "players didn't voice anything" as to their immediate plans. But he said as the players process the information, "I just suspect things are going to change."

