You lost your job because of COVID-19 restrictions and unemployment benefits are set to shrink in Illinois. Here’s what to know.

The extended benefits program is triggered when the three-month state unemployment rate is above 8.5%, said Chad Stone, chief economist for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington, D.C.-based think thank. Currently, Illinois has a three-month average unemployment rate of 10.9%, Stone said.

The program will revert to 13 weeks after Dec. 26 without additional funding from Congress. An improvement to the state’s three-month rolling unemployment rate also could trigger its expiration.

Self-employed and gig workers aren’t eligible for additional weeks of benefits under those programs. The federal coronavirus relief package only allotted self-employed and gig workers 39 weeks of benefits, which expire next month. Those workers might not be eligible for any unemployment benefits in the new year if federal programs that extend benefits to gig workers are not renewed.

“For people who are running out of weekly benefits, there is nothing for them (next year),” Stone said.

How is the amount of benefits determined?

In Illinois, jobless benefits are calculated on wages reported during an applicant’s base period, which is the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters. Payments are backdated to when people first become unemployed.