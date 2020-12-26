Young leads Hawks to second win, 122-112 over Grizzlies

Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 Saturday night at Memphis, Tenn.
Kevin Huerter added 21 points for the Hawks, who won their second straight. De'Andre Hunter finished with 15 points and rookie Nathan Knight added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points and seven assists, and Kyle Anderson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 19 points before fouling out in the closing seconds.
The game was a showdown between two of the league's top young point guards in Young and Morant, both of whom had big season-openers. Young had 37 points in the Hawks' 124-104 win at Chicago, while Morant scored a career-high 44 in a home loss to San Antonio.
Young scored 10 points in the final 2:40 against the Grizzlies, starting with the eight straight to keep Memphis from overtaking Atlanta.
The young guards carried their teams through the first half, with the Hawks also getting an early burst from Huerter, who had 13 points at the break, hitting all five of his shots.
The Hawks held a 58-56 lead at the half.
Unreal hot streak for Curry: Marveling once again, Stephen Curry made 105 straight 3-pointers from the same baseline spot to finish practice Saturday leading into Golden State's game Sunday game at Chicago.
The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls' practice facility. Curry's shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward. Curry finally missed, then pumped his arms and yelled in delight.
"I think his previous record was 77. That's insane," Kerr said. "I don't know if the Guinness Book of World Records still exists. That was one of my favorite books growing up. If it still exists that should go in the book, because we have video evidence now apparently."
You bet, two-time MVP Curry can still dazzle day after day at age 32 and at the start of his 12th NBA season. With his next made 3, Curry will have 2,500 for his career — joining only Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach that mark.
"It was SO amazing — 105 3s in a row. I knew it could be special around 30. Just amazing," Fraser said by text, then added: "There wasn't anything about the one he missed. I was actually more focused on just delivering good passes. I was nervous! Haha. Yes, lots of swishes."
Draymond Green didn't witness the all-out downpour, but he is plenty confident in Curry's count.
"I have zero doubt that he did it. I don't need to watch a video to see how they went in, any of that," Green said. "As I've always said, obviously the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game. As great as that is, I can't sit here and act like, 'Oh, I'm surprised.' It's just not really surprising to me.
"It's such an incredible thing but I'm sorry, Steph, it doesn't really get me up out of my seat that he hit 105 in a row, 'cause if you said anyone's going to hit 105 3s in a row, my guess would be Steph. He's capable of it. Anything with shooting the basketball he's capable of doing it."
Curry said during training camp he would like to stay with the Warriors for good. He was due to make $43 million this season — his salary is expected to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic — and nearly $45.8 million in 2021-22.
Kerr said Curry got on a record roll and just kept shooting.
"So he choked and couldn't make the 106th one," Kerr joked. "I guess he just didn't have it in him. It's very disappointing. I guarantee you he didn't stop. If you've made 105 in a row you keep going. I'm pretty sure he missed and just wasn't up to the challenge."