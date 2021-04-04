Zach Davies wins Chicago debut as Cubs beat Pirates 4-3

CHICAGO — Zach Davies worked quickly. He moved the ball around the plate. He made a couple of big pitches at key moments.

It was a familiar scene for the Chicago Cubs. Only Davies was wearing their uniform this time.

Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

"It's great. It's a little bit different playing on this side of the field," Davies said, "and get to experience that kind of crowd cheering for you instead of against you."

Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times as Chicago earned its second straight win after losing on opening day. Joc Pederson also drove in a run with a groundout.

Davies, acquired in the December trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego, permitted two runs and four hits in 5⅔ innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three.

The 28-year-old Davies spent his first five seasons in Milwaukee, so Bryant and the Cubs knew what the Pirates were dealing with on a sunny afternoon at Wrigley Field.