Minonk man injured in crash

NEW LENOX - An accident that involved five vehicles happened July 29 on Interstate 80 near Joliet sent a Minonk resident to a hospital. A semi-truck driver from New York state was killed in the wreck. It happened about 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-80 near the junction with I-355 in Will County.

According to the Illinois State Police, a semi driven by Harold Babbitt, 29, of Minonk was among other vehicles stopped in the center lane in a traffic jam. Another semi did not stop and struck the back of Babbitt’s rig. His truck then veered into the left lane, then veered right and struck another semi. The ISP added Babbitt’s trailer then burst into flames, and his truck cab overturned on its passenger side. The truck that struck Babbitt’s also caught fire with the driver entrapped.

The third truck struck the rear of a Chevrolet Cavalier, which then struck the rear of a Ford Edge.

Babbitt, the car drivers and the third-truck driver were transported to a hospital. They sustained injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The entrapped semi driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 28, of Bellerose, N.Y.

Westbound traffic on I-80 was closed until about the early morning hours of July 30.

