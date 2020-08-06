You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minonk man injured in crash

Minonk man injured in crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW LENOX - An accident that involved five vehicles happened July 29 on Interstate 80 near Joliet sent a Minonk resident to a hospital. A semi-truck driver from New York state was killed in the wreck. It happened about 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-80 near the junction with I-355 in Will County.

According to the Illinois State Police, a semi driven by Harold Babbitt, 29, of Minonk was among other vehicles stopped in the center lane in a traffic jam. Another semi did not stop and struck the back of Babbitt’s rig. His truck then veered into the left lane, then veered right and struck another semi. The ISP added Babbitt’s trailer then burst into flames, and his truck cab overturned on its passenger side. The truck that struck Babbitt’s also caught fire with the driver entrapped.

The third truck struck the rear of a Chevrolet Cavalier, which then struck the rear of a Ford Edge.

Babbitt, the car drivers and the third-truck driver were transported to a hospital. They sustained injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The entrapped semi driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 28, of Bellerose, N.Y.

Westbound traffic on I-80 was closed until about the early morning hours of July 30.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Crash leads to three fatalities

  • Updated

BENSON - According to the Illinois State Police, three people were killed after a crash between a vehicle and an ambulance occurred two miles …

News

Residents detail flooding in Roanoke

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The village board spent a majority of this past Monday night's meeting hearing from citizens and other officials talk about the rece…

A lot of library love
News

A lot of library love

  • Updated

ROANOKE - After being closed much longer than anticipated for renovations and delayed further due to the coronavirus, the local library locate…

News

R-B offers options for students

  • Updated

ROANOKE - Students in Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 have completed  registration to return to classes on Aug. 14 either in-person or particip…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News