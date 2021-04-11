What nurses want you to know about the future of health care

When COVID-19 hit, nursing graduates from the class of 2019 were still in their first year on the job. MCN alum Alison Alcazar acted as a resource nurse in the ICU, bringing supplies and medications to nurses in isolation rooms and helping to reposition patients. Soon, she was caring for ICU patients. “I quickly relearned about vent settings, ET tubes, arterial lines, and more,” says Alcazar, crediting her team for teaching new nurses and supporting one another throughout the pandemic.

Nurses around the globe rose to meet the public health crisis. Some stepped out of retirement to fill dire shortages. Others traveled across state lines to help COVID hotspots. Faced with increased patient loads, longer shifts, and a lack of PPE, nurses put their lives on the line in order to care for patients at their most vulnerable.

Dr. Judy Neubrander, Dean of the Mennonite College of Nursing, believes that nursing will be forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The public quickly learned the important role nurses play in the care of patients, the prevention of illness, and the essential need for nurses in every area of society,” says Neubrander. Nurses make up about 40 percent of health care workers, supporting patients on every step of their health care journey.